Police Kill Black Mother in Seattle; Russophobia Reaches a Peak

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined byis a human rights, labor rights lawyer and peace activist to talk about his new book "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Russia" and how Russophobia is doing very little to advance progressive causes in the United States. The pair also talk about Julian Assange 's 5th Anniversary in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and the state of the peace process in Colombia.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Samantha Master, member of BYP 100 and Erin Parks, Atlanta community and political activist to talk about the police killing of Charleena Lyles in Seattle, Washington, if her killing will lead to a new upsurge of Black Lives Matter protests, and when and if the protests movement will translate into electoral political success.

Today's talking points touch on the killing of Charleena Lyles in Seattle, Washington, the US strike against a Syrian government jet, and Subprime Auto Loans in America.

