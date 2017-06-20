Police Kill Black Mother in Seattle; Russophobia Reaches a Peak

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Samantha Master, member of BYP 100 and Erin Parks, Atlanta community and political activist to talk about the police killing of Charleena Lyles in Seattle, Washington, if her killing will lead to a new upsurge of Black Lives Matter protests, and when and if the protests movement will translate into electoral political success.
Today's talking points touch on the killing of Charleena Lyles in Seattle, Washington, the US strike against a Syrian government jet, and Subprime Auto Loans in America.
