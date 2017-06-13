Justice, Pride and the Politics of Disruption

In a special third segment the group is joined by Lillyanne Daigle, Deputy Campaign Director at Global Zero to talk more about how to build inclusive movements, when to work under a big tent and when to divide and challenge those close to you, and how to build resistance against Donald Trump when there is an ill-functioning democracy in America.
Today's talking points touch on federal lawsuits being filed by the Attorney Generals of Washington, DC and Maryland against Donald Trump, the efforts of pipeline companies to influence the Virginia primary tomorrow, the lack of efficacy of police consent decrees, and Donald Trump's efforts to privatize infrastructure across the country.
