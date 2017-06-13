Justice, Pride and the Politics of Disruption

© RIA Novosti. Pavel Lisitsyn Pepsi Catches Major Heat Online for Ad That Co-Opts Black Lives Matter Movement

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined byfrom Black Lives Matter-DC/Keep DC for Me,Founder and CEO of Practice Makes Progress and member-leader of If Not Now and, Future is Feminist, to talk about a series of protests at the Capital City Pride March in Washington, DC over the weekend. The guests were a part of efforts to protest and block the participation of corporations such as Wells Fargo and Lockheed Martin. The group also talks about the inclusion of the police in the parade and why this is at odds with those working for intersectionality between the Black Lives Matter Movement and LGBTQA+ Movements.

In a special third segment the group is joined by Lillyanne Daigle, Deputy Campaign Director at Global Zero to talk more about how to build inclusive movements, when to work under a big tent and when to divide and challenge those close to you, and how to build resistance against Donald Trump when there is an ill-functioning democracy in America.

Today's talking points touch on federal lawsuits being filed by the Attorney Generals of Washington, DC and Maryland against Donald Trump, the efforts of pipeline companies to influence the Virginia primary tomorrow, the lack of efficacy of police consent decrees, and Donald Trump's efforts to privatize infrastructure across the country.

