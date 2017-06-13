Washington Political Civil War Heats Up as Attorney General Testifies

© AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN US Attorney General Sessions Agrees to Appear Before Senate Intel Panel Tuesday

Attorney General Jeff Sessions goes before the same Senate committee today that former FBI director James Comey testified to last week. What can we anticipate in the ongoing investigation anti-Russia witch hunt?

Amid the economic crisis, Puerto Rico voted Sunday in a referendum on joining the United States as a state, but with voter turnout at only 23 percent and most other parties boycotting it, does the vote really reflect the will of the people of Puerto Rico? Camilo Punsoda, spokesperson for Juventud Trabajadora, the youth wing of the Working People’s Party of Puerto Rico, joins the show.

Bernie Sanders has gone on the offensive, at least a rhetorical offensive, in the aftermath of Jeremy Corbyn’s success in the UK election. Are radical, left-wing ideas more successful in stopping the far right than establishment centrism?, a lawyer and activist who was a Sanders activist and on the rules committee at the Democratic National Convention, speaks with Brian about Sanders' latest comments.

