50 Years of Israeli Occupation; Labour Gains Ground in UK Elections

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, National Coordinator for US Labor Against the War and Ariel Gold, Campaign Manager for the Remodel Re/Max campaign, Code Pink to talk about the 50th anniversary of the Israeli Occupation of Palestine, whether or not the conflict is coming to a breaking point, and the case of Palestinian nonviolent human rights defenderwho faces 18 charges in Israeli military court. The group also talks about Israel as the "third rail" of American politics and the role of labor to slow down wars and conflict around the world.

In a special second and third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Marcel Cartier, Sputnik News Political Analyst to talk about UK's snap election, the role of young people in the Labour movement, the power of the Labour manifesto, and whether or not the Tories will be able to build a majority government.

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville Over Half of UK Conservative Members Believe May Should Resign After Snap Election

Today's talking points touch on the snap elections in the UK, Reality Leigh Winner, the former NSA contractor accused of leaking secrets to the Intercept, and death rates for almost all subsets of the US population between 25 and 44 going up.

