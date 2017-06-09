Comey Hearing Fails to Deliver Any Substantial Information

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Mike Hersh, National Communications Director at Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about former FBI Director James Comey hearing today in Washington DC. The pair talk about the lack of substance in the hearing and the numerous other things the Congress could have been working on, such as addressing criminal injustice or climate change.

In a special second and third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father and husband, professor at Morgan State University, and curator of imixwhatilike.org to talk about the lionization of the FBI and CIA, the role of Democrats in Resistance, Bill Maher's racist statements, the role of popular culture in propaganda, and much much more!

Today's talking points touch on the former FBI Director James Comey Senate hearing, racist discrimination within the US military, and Congressman Greg Gianforte apology to Guardian Reporter Ben Jacobs.

