US Complains About Hacking but Does Nothing to Secure Voting Machines

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Brad Friedman, a blogger at BradBlog.com, journalist, actor, and host of the The BradCast, to talk about the fragility of the US election systems, the alarming lack of concern both Democrats and Republicans show towards securing voting systems, and the ease of which governor's and election officials can change electronic votes.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Sue Udry, Executive Director, Defending Rights and Dissent, to talk about the nomination of Christopher Wray to head the FBI, the use of state surveillance tools against activists and protesters, aerial surveillance in Florida, and incidental collection vis a vis the United State's Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's section 702.

Today's talking points touch on the rift between Qatar and UAE, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and other Gulf Cooperation Council states, failed austerity measures in Kansas, and the Financial CHOICE Act which would allow for bailouts to failing banks.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!