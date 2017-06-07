NSA Leaks Gone Amok, Qatar Isolated

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Norton, journalist with Alternet, to talk about the NSA leak to the Intercept showing possible Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential election, the current rift between Qatar and its neighbors, and the most recent attack in Paris, France for its involvement in the ongoing Syrian War.

In a special third segment Bill Fletcher Jr, writer and former President of TransAfrica Forum talks about Donald Trump's efforts to privatize major aspects of the US government, Trump's efforts to address infrastructure in the US, and why people often vote against their own interest.

