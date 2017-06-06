Will London Attacks Decide Next UK Prime Minister?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Steve Hedley, Assistant General Secretary, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, a British trade union, to talk about the recent attacks in London, what those attacks will mean for the UK elections on Thursday, and whether or not Labour could pull off the upset victory. The pair also talk about the hypocricy of the US and the UK sending arms to Saudi Arabia well denoucing 'terrorism', the internal divides among Labour, and Donald Trump's twitter fight with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

In a special third segment Gretchen Dahlkemper, National Field Director, Mom’s Clean Air Force joins host Eugene Puryear to talk about the removal of the US from the Paris Climate Accord, the dangers of polluted air, and the grassroot attempts to sway public opinion toward climate change mitigation.

Today's talking points touch on Trump's latest attempts to implement a 'Travel Ban', United Arab Emirates ambassador to the United States Yousef Al-Otaiba's email being hacked, and the rising costs in US nuclear weapon spending.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!