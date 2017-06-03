Trump Alters US's Environmental, Educational, and Social Landscape

© AP Photo/ Evan Vucci Trump Rescued US from ‘Disastrous’ Paris Climate Accord Obligations

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada, China Dickerson, Executive Director of DC Young Democrats and Bomani Armah, writer, poet, music producer, MC and art integration specialist to talk about the ramifications of Donald Trump pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord, the role of the US in slowing climate change mitigation, and the corporate interests in building pipelines.

In the second segment, the robust roundtable talks about the rise of white supremacists hate crimes across the United States, including the knife attack in Portland, Oregon, nooses found at The National Museum of African American History and Culture, and the race-motivated killings at the University of Maryland.

In the final segment, the group talks about African Americans working for Trump, the American education system under Betsy DeVos, and how liberal Democrats sell out to Trump's corporate interests.

Today's talking points touch on the world's wealthiest hiding their funds around the world, fallout from the Paris Climate Accord withdrawal, and split of the Larsen C ice shelf in the Antarctic.

