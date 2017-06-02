US Out of Paris Climate Accords; Free Speech vs. Hate Speech

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by George Ciccariello-Maher, writer, radical political theorist, and Professor of Politics and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, the line between Free Speech and Hate Speech, and liberal democrats hypocrisy on issues of political correctness.

© REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic Austrian Court Rules Facebook Must Clean Up Hate Speech in Case Brought by Offended Politician

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr., an American psychologist, professor, author and journalist to talk about how Google and Facebook's power of persuasion through algorithms is more powerful than fake news, the relationship between tech companies and politicians, and how worried US citizens should be about the security of their data on social media platforms.

Today's talking points touch on Republican Congressman Devin Nunes's solo actions in regards to the Trump-Russia investigation, Hillary Clinton now blaming the DNC for her loss, and the ongoing opium epidemic in the United States.

