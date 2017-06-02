US Out of Paris Climate Accords; Free Speech vs. Hate Speech

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by George Ciccariello-Maher, writer, radical political theorist, and Professor of Politics and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, the line between Free Speech and Hate Speech, and liberal democrats hypocrisy on issues of political correctness.
Today's talking points touch on Republican Congressman Devin Nunes's solo actions in regards to the Trump-Russia investigation, Hillary Clinton now blaming the DNC for her loss, and the ongoing opium epidemic in the United States.
