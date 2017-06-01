Was Trump Right to Pull Out of Paris Climate Agreement?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Thanu Yakupitiyage, US Communications Manager, 350.org, to talk about the ramifications of the US pulling out of the Paris Climate Accords and whether or not the Paris Climate Accords offer the blue print needed to deter climate change.

In the second segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Scott Edwards, Co-Director, Food & Water Justice Project, Food & Water Watch, to continue the conversation on climate change. The pair talk about the ways to put a price on carbon, ways in which to use market forces to push for renewable energies, and the technology needed to address climate change.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance, to talk about the ramifications of Donald Trump's budget on healthcare, the efforts to organizer grassroots citizens around health care, and single payer health care progress in California.

Today's talking points touch on the myth of those who receive public benefits not wanting to work and the increase of incidental NSA data collection.

