The Radicalization of White Men; The Rover Pipeline Set to Burst?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Member of Progressive Army and the host of the Discourse Podcast and, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and the editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead, to talk about the congressional win in Montana by Republican Greg Gianforte despite being charged with assault the day before the election, the Democratic Party's obsession with centrist politics, and whether or not progressive candidates can win without the Democratic Machine. The group also talks about the role of sports athletes and celebrities in social and political movements as well as the radicalization of white men in America.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Terry Lodge, an attorney representing "Michigan residents against ET Rover Pipeline," to talk about leaks coming from the Rover Pipeline, the environmental impacts of continuing to build pipelines across the United States and the lack of regulation and oversight of corporate pipeline builders.

Today's talking points touch on the execution of Alabama inmate Tommy Arthur, Congressman-elect Greg Gianforte's ties to White Supremacists, and civilian deaths in Iraq and Syria by coalition forces.

