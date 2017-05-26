Congressional Body Slam in Montana; The Case of Keith Davis Jr.

© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon Trump’s Record Low Approval Rating Still Higher Than FBI Chief He Fired

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, The Benjamin Dixon Show, to talk about the congressional special election in Montana, if Democrats will ever give concessions to Progressives and whether or not Donald Trump has a policy strategy. The pair also compare and contrast Donald Trump to his Vice President Mike Pence, whether or not the administration is heading toward using a nuclear weapon, the ways in which Trump's new budget will affect the elderly in the US, and the Washington Post and New York Time's obsession with anonymous sources.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Kelly Davis, wife of Keith Davis Jr., to talk about the ongoing trial and witch-hunt of her husband Keith in Baltimore, Maryland.

Today's talking points touch on a 'botched' US Navy Seal mission in Yemen, mass firings at Carrier, Republican candidate for Congress Greg Gianforte's attack on a journalist, and the latest CBO score for the GOP health care plan.

