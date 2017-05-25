Trump's Budget to Cut Vital Social Services

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Executive Director of Social Security Works and Co-Founder of We Act Radio, to talk about Donald Trump's budget proposal which would make major cuts to Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. The pair also talk about the likelihood of the budget passing and the politics of the working class.

In a special third segment Rev. Marlin Lavanhar, Senior Minister, All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma to talk about the community response following the not-guilty ruling of Betty Shelby in her involvement in the murder of Terence Crutcher. The pair talk about the rising number of white ministers and community members speaking up for racial justice, as well as how so many racial fault lines are drawn via criminal justice issues.

