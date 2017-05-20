America and the West's Political Prisoner Problem

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, award-winning journalist, to talk about Sweden's dropping of charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the long vindication of Chelsea Manning, the diversity of the US deep state, and whether or not Republicans for the first time will question the efficacy of the FBI. The pair also talk about Brown's degenerate approach towards his political activism, the need for the CIA and US intelligence community to stop making malware, whether Silicon Valley elites will ever care about their customers, efforts to think global organizing and the ill-state of the US news cycle.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Matt Meyer, a native New York City-based educator, activist, author, and the War Resisters International Africa Support Network Coordinator, to talk about the release of political prisoner Oscar Lopez Rivera and the tactics of nonviolence and violence in political organizing.

