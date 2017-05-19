Former FBI Director Mueller to Head Special Counsel; Shelby Not Guilty

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite 'Troubling': US Lawmaker Questions Appointment of Mueller to Lead Russia Probe

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, a former CIA analyst and associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the appointment of Former FBI Director Mueller to Special Counsel to investigate Trump-Russia claims, the release of Chelsea Manning from Federal prison, the remarkable ways in which the Trump administration was wholly unprepared to govern, and his new book "Doing Time Like A Spy: How the CIA Taught Me to Survive and Thrive in Prison."

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University to talk about the acquittal of Officer Betty Shelby in her role in murdering Terence Crutcher in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Host Eugene Puryear is also joined by Pastor Mareo Johnson, Pastor, President and Founder at Seeking The Kingdom Ministries Inc. and Black Lives Matter in Tulsa, Oklahoma to talk about the reaction of family and friends of Mr. Crutcher to the not guilty verdict as well as the life and legacy of the loving father and friend Terence Crutcher.

