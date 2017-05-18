Democrats Choose Witch-Hunt Over Policy; Activist Fight for Disabled

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite McCain Questions Rationality of Calls to Impeach US President

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, lawyer and host of "The Way With Anoa" to talk about the ongoing Trump-Russia/Trump-Comey/Trump-Something witchhunt by the Democratic Party and the US media at the expense advocating for progressive policy. The pair also talk about the numerous ways in which politicians often abuse power at no consequence.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jerry Costley, Executive Director of the Utah Chapter of ADAPT and a member of their disabled rights action committee, Rhoda Gibson, co-founder of MASS ADAPT which is the Massachusetts chapter of ADAPT and Marilee Adamski-Smith, Chair of the Media Committee for ADAPT, to talk about the efforts to secure disability rights under the Trump administration, the ill effects of repealing the Affordable Care Act for those with disability, efforts to stop electroshock therapy in Massachusetts, and the efforts to advance disability rights across the United States.

