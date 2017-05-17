Anonymous Sources Control US Narrative on Trump-Russia

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, former CIA analyst and political activist, to talk about the ongoing misinformation campaign waged by mainstream US media over the latest Trump-Russia allegations. The pair also talk about the new information regarding DNC staffer Seth Rich's murder, who exactly are the anonymous sources the US media is relying on daily, and if the CIA and FBI were the main culprits of last fall's DNC email leaks.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by G Yamazawa to talk about his debut album Shouts to Durham, how he uses his art as a cultural ambassador, the role of hip-hop and spoken word poetry as a political voice, and the need for arts and cultural programs to reduce community violence and build more peaceful relationships among youth.

