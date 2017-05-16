White Supremacists Gather in Virginia; Global Malware Attack

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by David Swanson, author, activist, journalist, and radio host and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the white supremacist gathering in Charlottesville, Virginia to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statute. The group also talk about the efforts of citizen diplomacy between Americans and Russians, the rising tensions between the US and North Korea, and what the latest accusations against the Syrian government will mean for Donald Trump's foreign policy.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist, Thycotic, to talk about the ongoing malware attacks around the world and the ways people can protect themselves from the ransom-ware virus.

