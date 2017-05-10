Gentrification of America's Inner Cities; Haitians Attacked by Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Associate Professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University and author of "Race, Class, and Politics in the Cappuccino City" (University of Chicago Press 2017) to talk about the ways in which US cities are being gentrified, the singular focus of developers to make profits at the expense of people, the lack of federal and local policies to support mom and pop businesses, and the way black culture is marketed to younger whites to draw them into cities.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Kim Ives, Editor of Haiti Liberte to talk about the efforts for the Trump Administration to revoke the temporary protective status of displaced Haitians within the United States.

Today's talking points touch on Donald Trump $5.5 trillion dollars in tax cuts, who has been visiting with Trump at the White House, and the NYPD looks to texting to better understand crime in the city.

