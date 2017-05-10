Gentrification of America's Inner Cities; Haitians Attacked by Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Derek Hyra, Associate Professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University and author of "Race, Class, and Politics in the Cappuccino City" (University of Chicago Press 2017) to talk about the ways in which US cities are being gentrified, the singular focus of developers to make profits at the expense of people, the lack of federal and local policies to support mom and pop businesses, and the way black culture is marketed to younger whites to draw them into cities.
In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Kim Ives, Editor of Haiti Liberte to talk about the efforts for the Trump Administration to revoke the temporary protective status of displaced Haitians within the United States.
Today's talking points touch on Donald Trump $5.5 trillion dollars in tax cuts, who has been visiting with Trump at the White House, and the NYPD looks to texting to better understand crime in the city.
We'd love to get your feedback back at radio@sputniknews.com.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)