Prison Privatization Under Trump; Centrist Macron Wins French Election

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist, In the Public Trust; Perry Redd, Founder and Executive Director with Sincere 7 to talk about the efforts to build a new jail in DC, the growth private prison companies throughout the United States and involvement of big banks in private prisons.

In the third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Norton, Journalist at Alternet to talk about the French presidential election, the centrist tendencies of President-elect Macron, and a look at Donald Trump's first international trip to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Vatican City.

Today's talking points touch on immigration rates under Donald Trump, the status of the EPA under the new administration, and whether or not there was such thing as a "Comey Effect" in the election of Donald Trump.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!