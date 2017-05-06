Black Electoral Politics and The State of Black America

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Pastor Cori Bush, a pastor and nurse from St. Louis, who is running in a primary against nine-term Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay and Dr. David Ragland, Peace and Conflict Resolution Scholar and​ ​part​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Truth​ ​Telling​ ​Project​ ​in​ ​Ferguson to talk about the Movement for Black Lives shifting towards electoral politics, how to challenge the current political establishment, and why Barack Obama finds time to endorse French politicians and not black grassroots politicians in America.

In a special third segment Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father and husband, professor at Morgan State University, and curator of imixwhatilike.org to talk about the Urban League's "State of Black America", why the report being sponsored by Walmart, AT&T, Bank of America and Wells Fargo is problematic, what needs to take place for black people to leverage economic power for political and social gain, and whether or not the right lenses are being used to understand the state of black America.

Today's talking points touch on the continued water crisis in Flint, Michigan, the debt crisis in Puerto Rico, and the passing of the American Health Care Act.

