No Charges Filed Against Police Officer Who Killed Alton Sterling

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Anoa Changa, host of "The Way With Anoa", Donna Davis, Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Tampa to talk about the murder of Jordan Edwards, the non-charges in the police killing of Alton Sterling, what the guilty plea by former police officer Michael Slager in the killing of Walter Scott means for the Black Lives Matter Movement, and the future of black progressive leadership.
Today's talking points touch on Chokwe Antar Lumumba winning the nomination for the Democratic Mayoral candidate in Jackson, Mississippi, the NSA's continued reliance on bulk data collection, and new rules at HUD around gender identity.
