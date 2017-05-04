No Charges Filed Against Police Officer Who Killed Alton Sterling

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Anoa Changa, host of "The Way With Anoa", Donna Davis, Co-Founder, Black Lives Matter Tampa to talk about the murder of Jordan Edwards, the non-charges in the police killing of Alton Sterling, what the guilty plea by former police officer Michael Slager in the killing of Walter Scott means for the Black Lives Matter Movement, and the future of black progressive leadership.

In the third segment, Director, Cline Center for Democracy at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign joins Eugene Puryear to talk about the media's coverage of war, the lack of media access to US military actions post-Vietnam, the inherently biased process of news-making through select authorities, and the trade-off between technology to disseminate news and taking time to fact check information.

Today's talking points touch on Chokwe Antar Lumumba winning the nomination for the Democratic Mayoral candidate in Jackson, Mississippi, the NSA's continued reliance on bulk data collection, and new rules at HUD around gender identity.

