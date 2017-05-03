Register
12:35 GMT +303 May 2017
Live
    Search
    By Any Means Necessary

    Barrett Brown Released, Jordan Edwards Murdered and Abbas Visits Trump

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear
    0 15 0 0

    Barrett Brown released after parole "violation", 15-year-old Jordan Edwards is murdered by Texas police, Palestinian Leader Abbas visits the White House.

    Barrett Brown
    © Youtube (screengrab)/Barrett Brown
    ‘Illegally Confined’: US Journalist Barrett Brown Freed Following Re-arrest
    "By Any Means Necessary" is guest-hosted today by Bob Schlehuber and features guest Jay Leiderman, a founding member of the Whistleblower Defense League talking about the recent re-arrest and now release of journalist Barrett Brown. The pair talk about the illegalities of the Bureau of Prisons re-arrest of Barrett Brown, what led to Brown quickly being released, and the current status of other whistleblowers and people speaking out against state violence.

    In the second segment Ben Dixon, The Benjamin Dixon Show, and Marcus Ferrell, political strategist, organizer and former African American Outreach Director for Bernie Sanders join the show to talk about the murder of Jordan Edwards, Donald Trump's bizarre Andrew Jackson Civil War comments, the racist stunt at American University, and whether or not Bernie Sanders and the Far Left have a "race" problem.

    In a special third part, Bob Schlehuber is joined by Ben Norton, Journalist with Alternet and Raed Jarrar, Government Relations Manager at American Friends Service Committee to talk about Hamas's new policy document updating their 1988 charter, most notably the recognition of 1967 borders and the cutting of ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, and talk about what to expect from Donald Trump's meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    US Government Denies Basic Constitutional Rights to Imprisoned Journalist
    Tags:
    Jordan Edwards, Barrett Brown, Donald Trump, Mahmoud Abbas, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Trump Security Expense Cartoon
    Tremendous Security Costs, Just Tremendous
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok