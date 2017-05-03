Barrett Brown Released, Jordan Edwards Murdered and Abbas Visits Trump

"By Any Means Necessary" is guest-hosted today by Bob Schlehuber and features guest, a founding member of the Whistleblower Defense League talking about the recent re-arrest and now release of journalist Barrett Brown. The pair talk about the illegalities of the Bureau of Prisons re-arrest of Barrett Brown, what led to Brown quickly being released, and the current status of other whistleblowers and people speaking out against state violence.

In the second segment Ben Dixon, The Benjamin Dixon Show, and Marcus Ferrell, political strategist, organizer and former African American Outreach Director for Bernie Sanders join the show to talk about the murder of Jordan Edwards, Donald Trump's bizarre Andrew Jackson Civil War comments, the racist stunt at American University, and whether or not Bernie Sanders and the Far Left have a "race" problem.

In a special third part, Bob Schlehuber is joined by Ben Norton, Journalist with Alternet and Raed Jarrar, Government Relations Manager at American Friends Service Committee to talk about Hamas's new policy document updating their 1988 charter, most notably the recognition of 1967 borders and the cutting of ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, and talk about what to expect from Donald Trump's meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

