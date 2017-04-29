The First 100 Days of What?!

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dana Beyer, Executive Director, Gender Rights Maryland, and weekly columnist at the Huffington Post, Delvone Michael, Senior Political Advisor, Working Families Party, and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, talk about the first 100 days of the Trump Presidency, the 100 days of the resistance, and whether or not the actions of the media, the 1%, and the ruling elite have been properly scrutinized. The group also talks about whether or not people will stick with Trump regardless of what he delivers on, if the Progressive response will be sustained, the future of single payer health care and if there will ever be an impeachment of Donald J. Trump.

Today's talking points touch on increased led in water cases across the US, health care pensions for coal miners, and net neutrality.

