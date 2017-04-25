The French Left Fails to Unite Bolstering Le Pen; Mumia Turns 63

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, author and co-director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the failure of the French left to come together to block right-wing Marie Le Pen from the second round of the French Presidential elections, what if any effect Donald Trump is having on global elections, and the current state of the European Union. The pair also talk about the latest US foreign policy developments in Afghanistan, the fight against the Taliban, and the future of the Iran deal under a Trump presidency.

Later in the show Eugene Puryear is joined by Netfa Freeman, Host of "Voices with Vision" radio show and Pan-African Community Action, and Noelle Hanrahan, Director of Prison Radio and co-writer and producer of the documentary "Mumia: Long Distance Revolutionary," to talk abut the importance of political prisoner of Mumia Abu-Jamal on his 63rd birthday, the power of his journalism and reporting from within prison, and the legacy of MOVE and the black power movement in Philadelphia and the US.

