What MLK Would Have Thought of Trump's Bombing Campaigns

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada, China Dickerson, Executive Director of DC Young Democrats, and Jamal Muhammad, aka DJ One Luv, host of The Luv Lounge on We Act Radio to talk about the response of the Black Lives Matter movement to Trump's recent bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Syria, what Dr. King would have thought of the continued militarism by the US government, and the hypocrisy of the left's outrage toward Trump's travel ban while supporting increased bombing of the region.

The group also touches on the Pepsi's tone deaf protest commercial, the myth of black purchasing power, and the lasting legacy of Trayvon Martin.

Today's talking points touch on Trump's continuing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, New EPA rules allowing for coal ash in drinking water, abusive power from NASA officials, and CIA Director Mike Pompeo speaks out on Wikileaks.

