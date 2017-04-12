Building Peace in Iraq; South African Unrest; Free College in NY

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Becker, editor of Liberation News to talk about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's legislation to make New York State College and University free for state residents, the ways in which the progressive legislation is not all that progressive, and whether or not other states will follow suit and offer free tuition and other progressive benefits to its residents.
Today's talking points touch on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives running a private slush fund fueled by cigarette sales, the revelation that West African migrants are being bought and sold openly at modern-day slave markets in Libya, and the illegality of Texas voter ID laws.
