Trump Directs Airstrikes at Syrian Government; Gorsuch Confirmed

"By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Dixon, The Benjamin Dixon Show, Ben Norton, journalist with Alternet, and Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder Code Pink to talk about the Trump administration's decision to launch its first missile strike against Syria and the Assad Regime. The group discusses the alleged chemical weapons attacks on civilians that led to Trump's decision, what the response of Russia and the international community will be to the attacks, and whether or not this will lead to an escalation of the six-year-long war.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear continues with Benjamin Dixon and Ben Norton to talk about the Senate confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court, what the usage of the 'nuclear' option means for future Senate dealings, and if the win will serve to unite a fractured Republican Party.

