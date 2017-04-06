How to Hire a Police Chief; Ferguson Mayor Re-Elected Despite Uprising

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Washington DC Council Member David Grosso to talk about the ways in which politicians should evaluate a police chief, the challenges of policing a community, the efforts to proactively protect citizens from deportation, the over-armed nature of police officers and whether or not the Nation's capital has a responsibility to be a leader in progressive policy.

In the third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. David Ragland, Peace and Conflict Resolution Scholar and part of the Truth Telling Project in Ferguson to talk about the re-election of two term Mayor James Knowles III, the impact of structures and systems in dis-empowering activist and organizers, the lack of black business ownership in black neighborhoods and the efforts to build an international freedom movement.

Today's talking points touch on a lawsuit alleging that Epipen producer Mylan hiked the price of the drug in collusion with Pharmacy Benefits managers like CVS CareMark as well as Pepsi's highly offensive ad featuring Kendall Jenner.

