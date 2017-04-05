AG Sessions Works to Stop Police Reform; NYC Police Infiltrate BLM

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Perry Redd, Founder and Executive Director with Sincere 7 and Aaron Goggans, Black Lives Matter DC to talk about Attorney General Jeff Session's order of a sweeping review of criminal justice reform activities at the Justice Department, the 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's "Beyond Vietnam" speech, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby on '60 Minutes', and the revelation that NYC police officers had gone undercover to infiltrate Black Lives Matter meetings and protests.

In the third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jessica Raven, Executive Director of Collective Action for Safe Spaces to talk about the recent news around missing girls in Washington, DC and why girls of color have not received as much attention as white girls when they go missing.

