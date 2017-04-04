Bombing in St. Petersburg, Voter Suppression by GOP Still Unchecked

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Garland Nixon, host of “News Views with Garland Nixon” on WPFW 89.3, to talk about Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby's appearance on 60 minutes, the latest in the Democrat's Russia conspiracy theories, the unmasking of intelligence information by Susan Rice, and the latest news in the subway bombing in St. Petersburg.

In a special third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Greg Palast is an investigative reporter, whose news-breaking stories appear on BBC Television, The Guardian and now in Rolling Stone Magazine. Palast has released a new movie: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: A Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits, based on his New York Times bestselling books. The pair talk about the ways in which the GOP's crosscheck system still has not be eradicated, the new ways in which voter suppression is taking place, and the large amount of ballots in states like Arizona and Michigan went uncounted by design.

Today's talking points touch on the subway bombing in St. Petersburg, the efforts to put Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court, biased liberal media reporting on Russia-Trump 'connections', and the effort of the Tulsa police to frame Officer Shelby as the victim in the murder of Terence Crutcher.

