Criminal Justice Ignored on Capital Hill; Trump's Tax Reforms

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Anoa Changa host of “The Way with Anoa” and Michael Harriot, who is a critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist and broadcaster to talk about the lack of attention on criminal justice reform on Capital Hill, the abhorrent conditions at Riker's Island, the role athletes should play in social justice movements, and whether or not Sean Spicer was out of line in addressing April Ryan during a White House press briefing.

In the third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Richard Phillips, Senior Policy Analyst at The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, to talk about tax avoidance among US and multinational corporations, whether or not Trump will push major tax reform, and the ways in which progressive tax plans are misinterpreted and poorly articulated.

Today's talking points touch on the efforts by Democrats and the GOP to save the dying coal industry, the third batch of leaks in Wikileaks 'Vault 7' series, EPA head Pruitt approves dangerous pesticide, and Mike Flynn's effort to gain immunity in exchange of congressional testimony.

