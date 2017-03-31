Senate Joins Effort to Reignite Cold War; Trump Takes on Opioid Crisis

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Professor Jason Johnson, Morgan State University and The Root’s political editor, to talk about a terse exchange behind journalist April Ryan and White House Press Secretary. The pair talk about racism and sexism in the US political system and the hesitant nature of the media to address either.

In the second segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Rania Khalek, journalist and host of Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to talk about the US Senate Intelligence Committee's first public hearing on the role Russia may or may not have played in the 2017 US Election. The pair talk about the efforts by neo-conservatives to fuel new cold-war sentiments, what the committee considers 'propaganda' and the Democrats usage of 'Russia' to screen them from policy critique.

In a special third part Kathleen Frydl, author and political historian, joins the show to talk about Donald Trump's appointment of Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J., for a senior leadership role in fighting the opioid crisis in America and whether or not there will be an effort to take on big pharma.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!