Dangers of US Intelligence; Trump Rolls Back Environmental Protections

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by award winning journalist Barrett Brown. Barrett founded Project PM, a research collaboration and wiki, to facilitate analysis of the troves of hacked emails and other leaked information concerning the inner workings of the cyber-military-industrial complex. In January 2015, Brown was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for the crimes of accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, and threatening a federal officer stemming from the FBI's investigation into the 2012 Stratfor email leak. On November 29, 2016, Barrett Brown was released from federal custody. Barrett returns to talk about the Vault 7 Wikileaks, the usage of the internet of things, the cyber-security landscape, and the relationship between the US intelligence community and multinational corporations.

In the second segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jeremiah Lowery, activist and organizer and Camila Thorndike, Carbon Pricing Coordinator for Chesapeake Climate Action Network, to talk about the Trump administration's executive orders on the environment and the need to re-engage citizens in rural America and red states if the left wants to win on environmental policy.

Today's talking points touch on the latest efforts by Republicans to fix health care in America, the ongoing controversy over North Carolina’s HB2 bill, and the brutality of US Border Patrol and Immigration agents.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!