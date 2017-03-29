Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, US Congressional Shadow Games

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Norton, journalist, Alternet, to talk about the growing humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the US led coalition bombings in Iraq and Syria, and what to make of the ongoing investigation into Donald Trump's campaign team and the Russian government.

In the second segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Joshua Harris, Founder of Hollins Creative Placemaking and 2016 Green Party Candidate for Mayor of Baltimore, to talk about the recent New York City hate crime that has roots in Baltimore, bail reform in Maryland, and the efforts to enact a $15 dollar minimum wage in the city.

Today's talking points touch on the latest in the ongoing Trump-Russia investigations, US bombings in Iraq and Syria, Trump's climate regulation rollbacks, and the passing of longtime South African struggle leader Ahmed Kathrada.

