Protests at Pro-Israel Conference; Senate Ends Internet Protections

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Robbie Martin, Palestine Solidarity Activist, and Ben Becker, editor of Liberation News, to talk about the protests over the weekend in opposition to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The group talks about the ways in which US government officials go beyond their powers to support Israel, the growing international movement in support of Palestinian rights, and the new ways in which the state of Israel is working to silence activists.

In the third segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Matt Erickson, Outreach Director with the Digital Privacy Alliance, to talk about the US Senate's rollback of internet privacy laws, protecting consumers from ISP's from collecting your personal data. The pair also talk about the efforts at a state level to protect internet user's privacy, the way employers can use internet data against you, and the ways individuals can protect themselves online.

Today's talking points touch on the failure of the American Health Care Act, the Senate's effort to rollback internet security rights, and Donald Trump meets with the head of the Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!