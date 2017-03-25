Health Care No-Vote, Keystone XL to Be Built, Labor Strike in Illinois

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair, Founder of Bold Nebraska, and a Board Member of Our Revolution to talk about the re-authorization of the Keystone XL pipeline and how those in Nebraska are fighting back. The pair also talk about carbon taxes and the quiet confirmation of former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as Trump's Secretary of Agriculture.

In the second segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Grant Ferowich, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about the chances of American Health Care Act passing a house vote and what a failure of passage would mean for Republicans.

Later in the segment Mary Flowers, CEO of Global Green Development Group talks about the US's rejection of visas to their African counterparts in conjunction with their 'African Global Economic and Development Summit', a three-day conference held last week at the University of Southern California (USC), which typically brings delegations from across Africa to meet with business leaders in the US in an effort to foster partnerships. But this year, every single African citizen who requested a visa was rejected.

In a special third part By Any Means Necessary is joined by Ed Sadlowski, AFSCME Council 31 representative to talk about a three day worker's strike in Rockford, Illinois over dramatically increased health care costs, the starvation wages being paid to critical school employees, and the efforts to push progressive worker's rights against both Democratic and Republican elites.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!