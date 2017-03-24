Hate Crimes in NYC and London; New Vault 7 leaks; Native Lands at Risk

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Ben Norton, journalist with Alternet, to talk about the London car and stabbing attack, the different ways hate crimes are framed depending on who is involved, and the passing of David Rockefeller.

In the second segment host Eugene Puryear is joined by Eric Geller, Cybersecurity Reporter at Politico to talk about the latest Wikileaks 'Vault 7' leak, whether or not the NSA and FBI are bugging your phone before you receive it, the future of the Patriot Act's 702 program, and what what to expect from Monday's intelligence hearing.

In a special third part Carleton R. Bowekaty, Councilman, Pueblo of Zuni and Natasha K. Hale, Native America Program Director, Grand Canyon Trust join the show to talk about the efforts to preserve native lands at the Bears Ears National Monument, the destruction of artifacts and sacred grounds, and the efforts to collectively organize among tribes to uphold long held values and beliefs.

Today's talking points touch on the racially motivated stabbing of a black man in New York, the car and stabbing attack in London, and the reason's why the GOP's efforts to push forward a new health bill is destined for failure.

