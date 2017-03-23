Was Trump Right on Spying? Lead in California Water

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Daniel McAdams, Executive Director, Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity, to talk about the revelation that Donald Trump and Trump Campaign Staff communication after the Presidential Election were collected through 'incidental collection' clause in Patriot Act. McAdams also talks about the ways the intelligence community's efforts make us less safe and why NATO expansion would simply serve to provoke Russia.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Garland Nixon, host of "News Views with Garland Nixon" on WPFW 89.3 in DC, to talk about the ridiculousness of Chelsea Clinton being presented with a lifetime achievement award from Variety, the Democrat's obsession with neo-liberal thinking and policy, and whether or not the GOP will be able to move the AHCA forward.

Today's talking points touch on the efforts of the city Everett, Washington to sue pharmaceutical company Purdue over Oxycontin drug distribution, lead found in dozens of water sources in California, and civilian deaths in anti-Daesh campaign in Mosul.

