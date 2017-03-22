FBI to Investigate Media Outlets; Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Eric Draitser, political analyst and host of Counterpunch Radio, to talk about the FBI's investigation into several media outlets over online 'bots', the ongoing investigation into Trump — Russian relations, and the most recent escalation of US military involvement in the Middle East.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jessica Mason Pieklo, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire.news to talk about the ongoing Neil Gorsuch Supreme Court nominee hearings. The pair opine on what kind of judge Gorsuch would make and reflect on his past efforts to skirt fair employment laws discriminating against women.

Today's talking points touch on the FBI's investagation into several media outlets over fake news claims, the new Forbes list showing the rich in the world are getting richer, the removal of Aramis Ayala from the role of State's Attorney in Florida, and Trump takes credit for NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick's inability to sign with a new team.

