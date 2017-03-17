Trump's First Budget; Arkansas' Record Inmate Execution Rate

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Bill Fletcher Jr, writer and former President of TransAfrica Forum, to talk about Donald Trump's first budget proposal, the role of government workers to oppose the new administration from within and the role of unions in a modern context. The pair also talk about new organizing models and the need to promote community-based organizations as leaders for political, social and economic change.

© REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Hawaii Judge Halts Trump's Revised Travel Ban

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center, to talk about Arkansas's effort to execute eight death row inmates in the month of April, whether or not the Supreme Court will abolish the death penalty, and the growing movement across the United States to ban the practice altogether.

Today's talking points touch on President Trump's new budget and the blocking of Donald Trump's second travel ban, this time by a Federal judge in Hawaii.

