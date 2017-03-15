'I Am Not Your Negro' Documentary; Congressman Steve King; CIA Drone Strikes

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Dr. Jared Ball, father and husband, and professor at Morgan State University, curator of Imixwhatilike.org to talk about the new James Baldwin documentary "I Am Not Your Negro", the recent racist remarks by Republican Congressman Steve King, and the difficulties and challenges in promoting a radical black political message in modern culture and media.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by, author, activist, journalist, and radio host to talk about Donald Trump's order to give "more" control to the CIA over the United State's Drone program, Obama's drone legacy, and the continued fallout over WikiLeak's 'Vault 7' leaks.

Today's talking points touch on the Congressional Budget Office score of the American Health Care Act which shows major increases in uninsured rates and the Presidential laws around drone usage.

