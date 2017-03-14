New Michael Brown Video in Ferguson; Climate Kids Sue Donald Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Sean Blackmon, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about a new video showing Michael Brown hours before his murder, challenging prevailing police narratives on the case. The pair talk about the ways in which the police create narratives regardless of facts, and why its next to impossible to fund non-police approaches to reducing violence.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Benjamin Day, Executive Director of Healthcare Now, to talk about the failure of the United States to provide single payer healthcare to its citizens. The pair talk about the success of Single Payer Healthcare options across the country and the failure of the GOP to provide actual solutions to people's health needs.

In a special third part Phil Gregory, Attorney, Our Children's Trust, talks about a landmark federal lawsuit pitting twenty-one youth, between the ages of 9 to 20, against the US government, claiming that through the government's actions it has spurred climate change, violating the younger generation's constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property.

