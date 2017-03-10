What Happened to Single Payer Option? The Impact of WikiLeaks Vault 7

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Winnie Wong, Founder of People for Bernie to talk about the arrests in New York City during International Day of Women Protest events. The pair talk about the lack of conversation around single payer healthcare now that the Affordable Care Act has come under attack as well as the lack of the Democrats walking the walk on their progressive talking points.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Jeff Morley, journalist with Alternet to continue the conversation around WikiLeaks 'Vault 7' leaks revealing the CIA's cyber security weapons. The pair talk about the ways in which these cyber weapons make American's less safe, compare these leaks to the Snowden NSA leaks, and whether or not the global community will convene a convention to set international rules for cyber warfare.

Today's talking points touch on the New York Time's lackluster coverage of the Vault 7 leaks, budget cuts at HUD, the ongoing rape charges at Baylor University, and the historically low voter turn out in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

