International Women's Day Strikes; Private Prison GEO Group Sued

© REUTERS/ Osman Orsal Mob Attacks Women’s Day Rally at Istanbul University

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, host of "The Way with Anoa" and, Vice President, Law and the Courts at Rewire.news to talk about International Women's Day, the historical foundation of the day and why it is often under-celebrated compared to Mother's Day. The group also talks about the efforts by the GOP to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and whether or not they will be successful in doing so.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Nina E. DiSalvo, Esq., Executive Director, Towards Justice to talk about Towards Justice's class action lawsuit against private prison giant GEO group for violating prisoner's rights and they shocking and numerous ways in which employers steal employee wages.

Today's talking points touch on the internal Republican divides over the new health care bill, the shocking rate blacks in America are wrongly charged in crimes compared to other races, and the passing of civil and human rights lawyer Lynne Stewart.

