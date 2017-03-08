WikiLeaks Reveals CIA Spying Program; GOP Attempts to Repeal ACA

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Grant Ferowich, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the GOP's attempt to repeal and replace President Obama's Affordable Care Act The pair talk about how the bill is essentially Obamacare 2.0 with minimal changes, which ultimately will make it very difficult to pass.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Chris Garrafa, Web Designer and Technologist, speaks on the WikiLeak reveal of the massive CIA spying system. CIA spying includes global agents using code to hack into citizen's televisions, computers, and phones.

In a special third part Ted Terry, Mayor of Clarkston, Georgia joins the show to talk about how his town has embraced immigrants, leading to a reduction in crime in their city and an increase in economic output. Mayor Terry also talks about efforts to reduce the criminality of marijuana.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!