Trump Accuses Obama of Spying, Releases New Immigration Orders

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst Trump Signs New Executive Order on Immigration, Removes Iraq From Temporary Travel Ban List

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by, journalist, Alternet to talk about the accusations that President Barack Obama ordered the tapping of phones at the Trump Tower in Washington, DC. The pair also talk about the latest travel ban and whether or not it is all that different than the original ban. Later in the hour Eugene Puryear and Ben Norton discuss the ongoing war in Syria and what to expect from the Trump administration moving forward.

Later in the show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Carl Lipscombe, Deputy Director at the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, an organization that advocates on behalf of over 6 million African, Caribbean, and Afro-Latino immigrants in the US to talk more about Trump's latest travel ban and whether or not the courts will reject the latest attempt to curb immigration into the United States.

Today's talking points touch on the increase in gun sales to African-Americans and the LGBT community, the ramifications of Trump accusing Obama of spying, and the future of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

