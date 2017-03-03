US Corporate Media Changes Tone on President Trump

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works, to talk about Donald Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress and how the corporate media fell for his change of tone. The pair also talk about the need for Democrats to focus on issues and policy over the broad reach to white Americans in suburbs. Whether or not Jeff Sessions should resign from his job as Attorney General after it was revealed that he had met with Russian Ambassador during the Presidential election.

In the third segment show host Eugene Puryear is joined by Benjamin Dixon, Host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show" to talk about the theatrics of the Democratic Party in their opposition to Donald Trump, the continued leaks from the intelligence community regarding Russia, and whether or not Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will change parties.

Today's talking points touch on more immigration deportations by ICE, the arrest of seven Baltimore Police officers on Federal Racketeering charges, and the Supreme Court's review of Virginia's legislative gerrymandering.

