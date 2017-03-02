Trump Changes Tone, Right-Wing Policies Stay the Same

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear is joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Advisor, Working Families Party to talk about Donald Trump's first speech to a joint session of Congress, whether or not Trump's policies will evolve to unite the country, and the Democratic response to the speech delivered by Former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear.

In a special third segment Jon Liss, Executive Director of New Virginia Majority and host Eugene Puryear talk about Trump's appeal to infrastructure spending, the future of unions under the new President, and what is in store for immigration as the White House prepares to release a new Executive Order.

Today's talking points include continued efforts to pass a Blue Lives Matter bill, the possibilities of new travel bans from the White House, and what exactly is Merit Based Immigration.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!